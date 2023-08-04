SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Down 4.8%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €82.00 ($90.11) and last traded at €83.45 ($91.70). 296,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.70 ($96.37).

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.43.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.