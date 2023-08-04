Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.93 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $116.93 million and $65,776.29 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smart Block Chain City alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart Block Chain City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smart Block Chain City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart Block Chain City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.