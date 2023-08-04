SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 7,116,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,830,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,647. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

