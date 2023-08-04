Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.3 %

About Spartan Delta

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.