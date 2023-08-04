Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
