SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,342 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $55,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.55. 4,541,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,949. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

