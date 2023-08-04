Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 1,979,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

