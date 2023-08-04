Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,106,832.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

