Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,216. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

