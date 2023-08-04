SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-$4.30 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.69. 399,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

