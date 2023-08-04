Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SWK stock traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

