Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $99.03. 273,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

