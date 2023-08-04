Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $134.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.78.

ARCB stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,707.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ArcBest by 713.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in ArcBest by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

