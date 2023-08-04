Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $31.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 2,058,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 69,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 643,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 376,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,698 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.