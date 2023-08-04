Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 26.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after buying an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

