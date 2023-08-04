StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
ESBA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
