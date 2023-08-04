StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

ESBA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

