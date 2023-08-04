StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.26 on Monday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $683,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
