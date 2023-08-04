StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.26 on Monday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $683,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Further Reading

