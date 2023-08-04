StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of SUPV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

