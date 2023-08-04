Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SUM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. 1,028,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,111. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.