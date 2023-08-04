SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) PT Raised to $11.00 at Benchmark

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

SXC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 527,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $771.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 555.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 131,634 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

