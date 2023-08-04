Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

