Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 4,368,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

