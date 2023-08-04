Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 148.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.
Sysco Stock Performance
SYY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.
Institutional Trading of Sysco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.