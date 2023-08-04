Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 148.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06.

Get Sysco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.