T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $163.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,238. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.04 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,489,381. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

