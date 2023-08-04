Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $29.89. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 564,355 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

