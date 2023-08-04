TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TEGNA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,710. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

