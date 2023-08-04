TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 103,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 196,233 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

