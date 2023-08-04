TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 103,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 196,233 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.04.
TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
