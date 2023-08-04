Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.92. 546,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

