Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Tenable stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. 119,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,921. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenable by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,894,000 after acquiring an additional 231,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

