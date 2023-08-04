Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. 1,111,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,453. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

