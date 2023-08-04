Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS.
Ternium Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ternium by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter.
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.
