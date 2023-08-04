TerraClassicUSD Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $147.10 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,904,308 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,663,698 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

