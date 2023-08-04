TFI International Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.94. 136,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.