TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFII. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,732. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $133.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

