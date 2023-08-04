The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CI. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.43.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CI traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $286.58. 1,213,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,523. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.24 and its 200-day moving average is $275.63.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.