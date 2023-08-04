The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 53.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Clorox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $162.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,717. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 396.64%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

