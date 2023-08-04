The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $51.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,604. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,681,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

