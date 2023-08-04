Thunder Brawl (THB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,460.15

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $107,539.31 and $59,460.15 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00057554 USD and is down -12.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $86,963.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

