TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 8%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 36,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 351,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

