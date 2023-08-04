Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. 71,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $581.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $381.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tiptree by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

