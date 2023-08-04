Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Titan Cement International Price Performance
OTC:TTCIF opened at $20.20 on Monday. Titan Cement International has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.
About Titan Cement International
