Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Titan Cement International Price Performance

OTC:TTCIF opened at $20.20 on Monday. Titan Cement International has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

Get Titan Cement International alerts:

About Titan Cement International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Titan Cement International SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and trades in a range of construction materials in Greece and Western Europe, North America, Southeastern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, and internationally. The company provides cement; ready-mix concrete; aggregates and coarse materials, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, and recycled concrete; and other building materials, such as dry mortars, building blocks, fly ash, and other concrete products for the construction of roads, bridges, airports, hospitals, schools, residential housing, commercial buildings, and social projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Cement International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Cement International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.