Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after buying an additional 622,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

