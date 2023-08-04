Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 237 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after buying an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,942,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.56. The company had a trading volume of 468,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,680. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.65 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.