Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $2,398,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 103.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in Union Pacific by 362.0% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $229.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

