Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.26.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 827,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,780. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

