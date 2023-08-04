Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $311,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

