Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 905 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 820,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

