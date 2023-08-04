Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One William Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VCIT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 958,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,150. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

