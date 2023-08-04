TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $87.53, but opened at $76.50. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 498,566 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $476,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,901,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

