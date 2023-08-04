Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $9.00 at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 0.1 %

Transocean stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 10,842,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,454,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 10.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.