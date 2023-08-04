Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 955 ($12.26) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPK. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.39) to GBX 850 ($10.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 780 ($10.01) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 988.50 ($12.69).

TPK opened at GBX 872.80 ($11.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 851.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 928.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,382.02%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

